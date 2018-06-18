Forth Valley Sensory Centre event to help Falkirk distict live well

Members of the Falkirk community have been encouraged to attend a Living Well event at the Forth Valley Sensory Centre for advice on how to stay well and live independently.

The meeting, at 7pm on Tuesday, June 19, will cover topics including staying safe at home, preventing falls, how to secure help with bathing and eating, and what options are available to either buy or loan equipment which would make life easier for people with long-term or complex needs.

The event will give people the chance to ask questions and be signposted to specific services that could help them.

The Living Well Partnership aims to give older people in particular the support and access to services that will allow them to live at home for as long as possible.

With a growing number of older prisoners across Forth Valley prisons, the meeting will also look at ways their health and care needs can be met.