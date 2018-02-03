Forth Valley leads the way in take-up of the flu jab

Forth Valley has recorded the highest uptakes in mainland Scotland for take-up of the flu jab over several categories, including the elderly and primary school children.

Latest figures show that 76 per cent of people over 65 have been vaccinated in the Forth Valley area, compared with a Scottish average of 72 per cent.

NHS Forth Valley Consultant in Public Health Medicine, Dr Henry Prempeh, said: “Scotland as a whole has done extremely well in encouraging these target groups to come forward and Forth Valley continues to lead the way with the highest response.

“Whilst this is to be commended there is no room for complacency since over 20 per cent of over 65s have still not been vaccinated.

“It’s important to remember that we are still in the flu season and I’d like to encourage older people across Forth Valley to take up the offer of a free vaccine at their local GP Practice.”