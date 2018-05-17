Fibromyalgia Awareness Day held at The Helix Park

A special event to mark the grand finale of Fibromyalgia Awareness Day took place at the Helix Park on Saturday afternoon.

Organised by Fibro Friends United Scotland the event aimed to raise awareness of fibromyalgia and the impact it has on those living with the condition and their friends and family.

Fibromyalgia is a long-term condition characterised widespread pain and profound fatigue.

Among the activities happening at the event were a children’s butterfly hunt, face painting by Glasgow Happy Faces and merchandise and handmade crafts.

There was also an information and support stand and volunteer collectors.