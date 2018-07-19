Falkirk supermarket to introduce ‘quiet hour’

Morrisons Falkirk is to introduce a quieter hour for customers who would benefit from a calmer shopping trip.

The initiative was designed to help customers who currently struggle with music and other noise associated with supermarket shopping. It will take place every Saturday in the Brockville Park store from 9-10am.

The Quiet Hour initiative has been created with the support of the National Autistic Society.

Many people who are autistic or those with autistic children can find shopping in a supermarket an anxious experience.

Morrisons carried out a trial earlier in the year in three of its stores to find out what improvements can be made and to find a convenient time each week for the Quiet Hour to take place.

During quieter hours the store will: dim the lights, turn the music and radio off, avoid making tannoy announcements, reduce movement of trolleys and baskets, while turning checkout beeps and other electrical noises down.