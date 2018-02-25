Falkirk MSP welcomes budget boost for NHS Forth Valley

A £16.4million boost for NHS Forth Valley will support frontline healthcare and help to meet new demands across the district.

That was the response this week from Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson (pictured) to a substantial Scottish budget increase to local healthcare funds over last year’s amount - total investment for the year ahead will be £506.8million.

The increase is part of a rise of more than £400million across Scotland, which will take health spending to £13,1billion in 2018-19.

Mr Matheson said: “The SNP Government keeps delivering for our NHS in Forth Valley and across the country. “The extra £400million invested nationally will ensure that Scotland continues to have the best-performing NHS across the UK, with lower waiting times and higher patient satisfaction than anywhere else.

“The additional £16.4million given to NHS Forth Valley will support frontline healthcare in our communities and help to meet new demands and pressures across primary, community and social care, as well as in mental health.

“I’m delighted that the Budget also ensures that the pay cap will be scrapped for nurses, doctors, cleaners and clerical staff throughout our NHS.

“Scotland is the only part of the UK to make such a commitment, because the SNP values the hard work and dedication of the people who ensure that we’ve got the best health service in the country.”