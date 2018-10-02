Falkirk landscaper reaches new heights for charity

A landscaper who suffered a stroke four years ago is about to abseil 165 feet off the Forth Rail Bridge to coin in cash for the charity Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.

Mark Cunningham was just 28 when he had the stroke in 2014, but was determined not to let it hold him back and is always looking for new challenges – like the abseil on Sunday, October 21.

He said: “A few weeks after having my stroke, when my speech was beginning to come back, it finally sunk in what had happened to me. That was the scariest moment for me.

“I didn’t want to let the stroke hold me back – having a health scare like that changed my whole outlook on life.

“I became much more positive and decided to take on new challenges. I attended Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland’s Rehabilitation Support group which I found really helped me to get my confidence back. It got me out of the house and gave me something to aim for.

“I am so excited to do the abseil and raise funds to help others like me who have had a stroke. I just can’t wait to do it.”

Zoe Strong, Chest Heart and Stroke events manager, said: “We want to ensure there is no life half lived in Scotland and Mark is really championing this. His positive attitude is so inspiring and we are really grateful he is taking on this challenge to help people in Scotland living with chest, heart and stroke conditions.”

Visit www.ultimateabseil.com for more information.