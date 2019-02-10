Falkirk health meeting flags up ‘realistic medicine’ strategy

What’s billed as “the new era of realistic medicine” will be a key issue under discussion at a Falkirk health meeting on Tuesday, February 19.

The Falkirk Public Partnership Forum will review an approach said to be the brainchild of Chief Medical Officer for Scotland Dr Catherine Calderwood (pictured) - but will also take on board ideas from members of the public.

A health board spokeswoman said: “Realistic medicine recognises that a one size fits all approach to health and social care is not the most effective path for the patient or the NHS.

“It explores what matters to patients personally and what their goals are and encourages them to ask questions about their condition and the possible care offered.

“For example, it encourages patients to ask if a test, treatment or procedure is really needed, what the potential benefits or possible side effect, if there are simpler and safer options and what would happen if no treatment was carried out.”

‘Realistic medicine’ is not just about doctors, as the approach includes all professionals who use their skills and knowledge to help people maintain health and to prevent and treat illness.

This includes professions such as nursing, pharmacy, counsellors, physiotherapists and social workers.

The meeting is at 7pm in the Forth Valley Sensory Centre in Redbrae Road, Camelon.

It will provide further opportunities for local people to provide feedback which will inform the development of a new Strategic Plan for the Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership.

This will set out key plans and priorities for health and social care services over the next three years.