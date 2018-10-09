Falkirk gym offering free five-day pass for World Mental Health Day

A Falkirk gym will hand out free five-day passes as part of World Mental Health Day to encourage non-members to experience the positive mental effects of exercise.

Xercise4Less Falkirk is offering anyone over the age of 16 the chance to work out for free from tomorrow (Wednesday) until Sunday, October 14.

Observed each year on October 10, World Mental Health Day aims to raise awareness and change attitudes surrounding mental health issues around the world by encouraging people to looking after their own well-being.

It follows on from Mental Health Awareness Week in May and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed its objective for this year’s event is to primarily focus on youths and those in the early years of adulthood.

WHO figures indicate 20 per of adolescents experience a mental health issue in any given year.

Research has also found around 75 per cent of mental health disorders appear by the age of 24, while over the last decade almost five times as many students have disclosed a mental health condition to their university compared to ten years ago.

Those wanting to help raise awareness of mental health issues can choose to wear a green ribbon, seen as the international symbol for the movement.

Ian Foote, general manager at Xercise4Less Falkirk, said: “The physical benefits of exercise are well-known, but World Mental Health Day is the perfect opportunity to shine a light on the positive effects exercise has on our mental well-being.

“We want to encourage everyone to get active to help manage the stresses at work and in our personal lives.”

To claim a free five-day pass at Xercise4Less, click here.