Falkirk foodbank: History of a service badly needed

Falkirk Foodbank came into being back in 2012 when it became clear to a number of Falkirk church leaders there was an increasing problem and incidence of food poverty within the communities they served.

It was agreed to consider ways in which the Christian Church could respond to this need in a practical way and it soon became clear no individual congregation could meet the likely need and run a food bank on their own.

Following a presentation from the Trussell Trust a proposal was formulated to form an ecumenical food bank supported by a number of local congregations.

Premises were then secured with the support of Falkirk Council and volunteer training undertaken.

The first food was distributed in December 2012 and since then demand has grown consistently, with the range and number of referral agencies also increasing.

Falkirk Food Bank’s ethos has always been a simple box of food can makes a big difference – helping prevent family breakdowns, mental health problems and desperate people being forced to turn to crime just to put food on the table.

It has employed the same effective process right from the start with schools, churches, businesses and individuals donating non-perishable, in-date food to the food bank, volunteers sorting the food and packing it into boxes ready to be given to people in need.

The food bank works in partnership with doctors, health visitors, social workers and police to identify people in crisis and issue them with a food bank voucher.

The agency then contacts Falkirk Food Bank where the order is processed and delivered.