Falkirk firm aims to serve up cash for Maggie’s Forth Valley

Dishing up a treat for a deserving cause are the staff at Falkirk’s The Kitchen Depot.

The family run business is hosting a Kitchen Table Day to support Maggie’s Forth Valley from Friday through to Sunday.

They will be setting their very own kitchen table at their Middlefield Industrial Estate premises and inviting their customers to join them for some home baking and teas and coffees as a way to raise funds for a cause that is close to their hearts.

Graham Rodger, director at The Kitchen Depot in Falkirk said: “We really wanted to do something to support our local Maggie’s Forth Valley. The Centre is so important to our community and gives people support, help and indeed friendship when they need it most.

“This is why we believe Maggie’s has such an important place in Forth Valley and we are delighted to support it in our own small way”.

Maggie’s Kitchen Table Day encourages people to host events around their kitchen table – be it at work or at home – all to raise money for people living with cancer. As well as Kitchen Table Days, the Kitchen Depot will also donate £100 to Maggie’s Forth Valley from each kitchen they sell throughout the month of May.

Cristina Pouso, centre fundraising manager at Maggie’s Forth Valley said: “Maggie’s gives essential support to anyone affected by cancer, while relying almost entirely on voluntary donations, so taking part in Kitchen Table Day gives people a lovely way to raise funds while also coming together with those special people in their lives.

“Maggie’s Forth Valley is delighted that Graham and the team at the Kitchen Depot are supporting us as this will help us develop our unique programme of free support for people living with cancer. We’re very grateful for everyone’s support in raising vital funds that will really make a difference everyday at our centres across the UK.”

At the heart of each centre is the kitchen table, where people living with cancer and their family and friends can relax with a cup of tea, perhaps join in the conversation and meet a member of Maggie’s professional staff. For all centre visitors, Maggie’s kitchen table is a place where they can talk to people who really understand what it means to be living with cancer.

Maggie’s provides practical and emotional support for all those living with cancer, with 22 centres across the UK and abroad, and more planned for the future. Maggie’s also has an online Centre offering help and advice to those unable to visit a centre.

Funds raised by Maggie’s Kitchen Table Day can make a real difference to people in the Forth Valley area who have been affected by cancer: £30 pays for an exercise class for up to ten people, £50 pays for a Centre visitor to spend an hour with a Benefits Advisor getting financial advice and £65 pays for one hour of psychological support for a family.

To sign up online go to www.maggiescentres.org/kitchentableday where you will also find further information and event inspiration. Once you have registered you can start planning how you will make your event special. And, Maggie’s would love to hear and see what you have planned, so please share your photographs on Facebook and Twitter using #maggieskitchentable.

Maggie’s Forth Valley relies on voluntary donations to support and grow its network of Centres and to develop its unique, high quality programme of support. The charity’s aim is to make the biggest difference possible to people living with cancer and their family and friends.

To find out more about Maggie’s Forth Valley please get in touch with centre fundraising manager on (01324) 868078.