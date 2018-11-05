Falkirk brothers each donate 125 pints of blood

Andrew and Steven Millar from Falkirk have proved they are the ultimate ‘Blood Brothers’ after donating a staggering 125 pints of blood each.

The sibling duo were recognised for their generous efforts at the annual Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service awards ceremony at Glasgow City Chambers.

Held in partnership with the Scottish Blood Donor Association, the awards recognise the achievement of individuals who have made donations from between 75 and 500 pints of blood.

Andrew (57), an area sales manager, said: “We were both really honoured to receive this award, having both been donating blood since we were teenagers after following in the footsteps of a family friend.

“At the event there was an emotional presentation showing real life people who benefit and that really brought it home to us how worthwhile giving blood actually is.

IT manager Steven (53) added: “Donating is just something I’ve always done without thinking too much about it but it’s so touching when you hear how you’ve made a real difference to some people’s lives. We were told at the ceremony that we were the first siblings to receive the award together.”

Alison Maung, donor recruitment and publicity officer from the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service said: “Each pint of blood can save or improve the lives of three people. Andrew and Steven are what we class as “whole blood donors” and for them to donate 125 pints each really is impressive.”

