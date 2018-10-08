Falkirk-based Parkinsons UK group feel benefit of new exercise class

Members of the Falkirk branch of Parkinsons UK have been taking advantage of a brand new weekly exercise group.

The special classes, which are for everyone affected by Parkinsons, as well as their friends and family, take place every Monday from 2.30pm to 4pm in St Francis Xavier Church Hall, in Hope Street, Falkirk.

Participants go through a gentle exercise routine and then take a break to practise some tai chi, before ending the session with more gentle exercise moves. Refreshments are also available during and after the class.

Although it has only been running for a short time, the Falkirk branch says the exercise group has been a great success with members and visitors.

Parkinsons UK is a national charity which offers support and opportunities to help everyone with Parkinson’s, as well as their families and carers, life their lives to the fullest and the new exercise class is just one of the ways they are trying to accomplish this aim.

Visit www.facebook.com/Parkyfalkirk for more information on the exercise sessions or the work of the Falkirk Parkinsons UK branch in general.