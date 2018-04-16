Event in memory of workers

Falkirk Trades Union Council is extending an invitation to the people of the Falkirk area to join in marking International Workers Memorial Day.

This event honours those around the world who have died as a result of their work and part of ongoing international efforts to strengthen health and safety legislation.

The ceremony takes place on Saturday, April 28, at the Municipal Buildings, Falkirk, beginning shortly before noon to allow a minute’s silence to be held on the hour.

There will not be specific speakers, but anyone who wishes to say a few words will be welcome.