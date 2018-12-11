‘Elves’ turn up in Larbert for Maggie’s fun run

Festive fun was the order of the day at Maggie’s Forth Valley’s first ever elf family fun run.

Mums and dads, grans and grandads and even family pets took part in the 1.5-mile race from Maggie’s Centre through Larbert Woods.

The fun run was voted a great success

Centre fundraising manager, Cristina Pouso said: “Our elf family fun run has been a great success in its first year with over 70 elves taking part.

“The atmosphere was amazing on the day and a great way to get into the festive spirit.

“Having the support of the event’s sponsor Alexander Dennis and also Provost William Buchanan also made the event special.

“We’re so looking forward to next year’s Elf Family Fun Run already and hope to have many more elves show up to support Maggie’s Forth Valley.”

