Drop-in support sessions for Falkirk care leavers

Care leavers can now make use of drop in sessions to get support, guidance and assistance.

Together #wesupportoneanother is a peer mentoring service for those from the Falkirk Council area who have been in care.

It offers the sessions from its base in Wallace Street, Falkirk every Friday from 11.30am-2.30pm.

Over lunch, there will be an opportunity to share experiences and offer support to one and other.

A range of partner agencies including Skills Development Scotland, Quarriers, Falkirk’s housing and homeless team and DWP have pledged to attend.

From April 2015, changes in legislation mean young people can remain looked after until 21 years old. Care Leavers in Scotland are now entitled to support, guidance and assistance until their 26th birthday.

Call 01324 501050 for further details.