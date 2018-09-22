Don’t miss Older People’s Day at Falkirk Town Hall

Celebrating older human rights champions is the theme of Older People’s Day 2018.

And CVS Falkirk, which organises the event locally, is hoping Herald readers will nominate local champions.

Guest speaker...Vivienne Malcolm from Solicitors for Older People Scotland (SOPS) will give a presentation at the event.

Nominees will then take centre stage at Older People’s Day in Falkirk Town Hall on Tuesday, October 2, from 10am to 3pm.

Claire Bernard, CVS Falkirk’s partnership manager, said: “We’d love to hear from readers who want to celebrate an older human rights champion in their family or circle of friends.

“We’ll have a display board on the day, telling the stories of older people living in Falkirk who have made our world a fairer and more equal place as a result of their efforts.”

Now in its fourth year, Older People’s Day will feature stalls and activities from national and local organisations which provide information, services and support to older people across the Falkirk district.

On hand...to offer support to older people, their families, carers and friends, NHS Forth Valley frailty practitioner Kirstie Stenhouse will once again be attending the event, this year in Falkirk Town Hall on Tuesday, October 2, from 10am to 3pm.

And while the event is, in the main, targeted at older people, families, carers and friends will undoubtedly find it beneficial too.

Action on Hearing Loss Scotland will be taking bookings for its next free hearing checks and Live, Laugh, Breathe! will lead a demonstration on laughter yoga, which aims to help people develop increased energy, better immune responses and improve their ability to deal with stress in a healthy way.

Police Scotland’s stall will house a fake ATM, highlighting how criminals use bank machines to commit fraud.

And the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) Scotland will be bringing a guide dog along on the day, as well as detailing the charity’s services.

In addition, there will be presentations from Home Energy Scotland and Solicitors for Older People Scotland (SOPS).

SOPS works closely with the Later Life Information Centre in Newmarket Street, Falkirk, which was the first of its kind in Scotland, offering a variety of information, including details on Power of Attorney.

SOPS provides legal services for older people across the country.

Vivienne Malcolm, from SOPS, said: “We’re so happy to be working in partnership with CVS Falkirk once again.

“This event offers a fantastic opportunity for older people and their supporters to listen to some interesting talks, browse information stalls, chat and make new friends over a cuppa.

“It’s a popular event on the annual calendar for many.”

So popular, in fact, that it has outgrown its previous venues – Forth Valley Sensory Centre, where it was held in 2015 and 2016 and the Archibald Russell Centre in Dennyloanhead in 2017.

The event also aims to change perceptions on how older people are viewed.

Laura Jamieson, CVS Falkirk’s communications officer, explained: “There are a lot of activities and services locally for older people.

“The event gives us a chance to bring them all together under one roof.

“And that roof is getting bigger every year due to the day’s growing popularity.

“The town hall is a great, central venue – it’s fully-accessible and will enable us to include even more stallholders this year.

“There’s a perception that older people are all in their 80s and 90s, are frail and don’t leave the house much.

“In actual fact, anyone aged 50 and over is deemed an older person.

“I was also speaking to a 92-year-old man today who was one of the most robust people I’ve ever spoken to.

“We want to change perceptions by showing just how many activities older people are involved in locally.

“For instance, they are now one of the most active groups online. Indeed, most of the people who attend the local Scottish Seniors Computer Club don’t actually need any support and the tutors are older too.

“But the perception remains that older people don’t know how to use the internet. It’s simply not true.”

Laura is also delighted that TaggleMe is attending this year – offering a free anti-theft strap, worth £3, to everyone who attends.

She said: “No matter what age you are, it’s an amazing product which safeguards your purse, mobile and keys from opportunistic thieves.”

Laura’s enthusiasm for the event is evident ... and it’s all down to the people.

She added: “I’ve met so many older people who have achieved amazing feats and you’d never believe their age if they told you.

“That’s why we want to share their stories this year – to show just how much they have contributed.”

Still time to set out your stall

CVS Falkirk’s Older People’s Day will be held on Tuesday, October 2, from 10am to 3pm in Falkirk Town Hall.

It will welcome, under one roof, a host of organisations working in the Falkirk district to help older people.

Stalls have been booked by the following groups:

Action on Hearing Loss Scotland, Adult Support and Protection, Alzheimer Scotland, Braveheart, British Sign Language, Care Words from Falkirk Community Trust, CSREC, Contact the Elderly, Denny WASP, Dial A Journey, Falkirk and Clackmannanshire Carers Centre, Falkirk Council Digital Inclusion, Falkirk Libraries, FDAMH, Financial Harm Forth Valley, Forth Valley Independent Living Association (FVILA) and Self-Directed Support Forth Valley, Forth Valley Sensory Centre, Forth Valley Talking Newspaper Association (Newsline), Forth Valley Top Toes, Home Energy Scotland, Link Living Ltd, Live, Laugh, Breathe!, Living Well Falkirk, Move It or Lose It, NHS Forth Valley Frailty Practitioner, Outside the Box, Parkinsons Falkirk, Police Scotland, RNIB Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Parliament Outreach, Scottish Seniors Computer Club, Solicitors for Older People Scotland, Strathcarron Hospice, the Stroke Association, Trading Standards and U3A Falkirk.

However, thanks to the fully accessible town hall this year, there is still room for even more groups to set up stall.

If you would like to book a stall or for further information – including how to submit your story of an older human rights champion in your family – contact Laura Jamieson on 01324 692000 or email laura@cvsfalkirk.org.uk.

To find out more about CVS Falkirk. visit the website www.cvsfalkirk.org.uk.