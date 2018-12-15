Don’t get caught short on prescriptions during the festive break

Falkirk residents are being urged to check any repeat prescriptions they need ahead of the festive break,

John McAnaw, Head of Pharmacy at NHS 24, said it is important for people to make sure they have enough supplies to last them through to the New Year.

He said: “We are asking people to Be Healthwise this Winter, especially in preparation for the festive season ahead.

“People with repeat prescriptions need to check they will have enough medicines to last them through Christmas and into the New Year - if they don’t they should order what they need and make sure they pick them up in plenty of time.”

He added: “I would also suggest that people have a chat with their local pharmacist for advice on what medicines to keep in the house to treat winter ailments such as coughs or colds, or even just to get advice on what medicines are suitable for children to take.

“Make the pharmacy your first port of call for health and medicines advice this winter.”

A national campaign is encouraging people to check their local GP and pharmacy opening times before the holidays.

Scotland’s Service Directory on the NHS inform website has the names, addresses, opening times and service details for thousands of NHS services in Scotland.

General advice and information on how to stay healthy this winter can be found at www.nhsinform.scot/winter or contact NHS inform Health Information Advisors on 0800 22 44 88.