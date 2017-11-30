Doctors positive as Louis (10) recovers after heart transplant

Brave Bo’ness schoolboy Louis Hanley is continuing his recovery in Newcastle after a life-saving heart transplant.

Last week, we reported that the ten-year-old with congenital heart disease had had the procedure which his family knew he would always need.

Now, almost a fortnight after the transplant, he is doing well.

Mum Nadege said: “I can’t believe it has been two weeks.

“It’s a slow recovery and his mood is a problem sometimes. He is absolutely desperate to get out of the isolation cubicle he is in so hopefully that will happen soon.

“He has also had a chest infection which is taking a bit longer to clear up but we don’t think that’s uncommon.

“He was due to get a biopsy on Tuesday which would have checked for any signs of rejection, but that was cancelled because of emergencies.

“But the doctors seem to be happy, so we will just have to keep our fingers crossed.”

Louis, who attends St Mary’s Primary School in Bo’ness, had open heart surgery when he was just five days old, followed by another operation at seven months.

Last year, he was placed on the routine list for a heart transplant, but in October he became an emergency case.

The family received “the call” about a new heart on November 16 and Louis was airlifted to the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle for a transplant.

