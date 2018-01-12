Cuddling up with donation at Strathcarron Hospice

A cuddle can mean so much to anyone at any time, but it’s especially important to those families whose loved ones are ill.

And now, thanks to the generosity of local people, families receiving support from Strathcarron Hospice can now live life as they would in their own home and cosy together with the donation of a Cuddle Bed.

Back in October the Denny hospice asked supporters to help raise £10,500 to buy a Cuddle Bed, as those at the hospice understand how difficult it can be for families who find themselves no longer able to sleep in the same bed, lay together or cuddle up on the sofa and watch a movie.

The specialist bed has a number of adaptations and special functions that make it a very technical piece of equipment, and it allows patients to sleep next to, or cuddle up to loved ones.

Before the start of the campaign, the hospice trialled a Cuddle Bed and the family who used it found it a huge benefit.

The family said: “My dad was such a cuddly person and when he first took ill it was really difficult for us and the kids as weren’t able to cuddle him like we used to.

“It’s small thinks like this that you just take for granted.

“Having the Cuddle Bed at Strathcarron meant so much to not only my dad but to the whole family, including the kids who enjoyed cuddling up and enjoying precious time together.”

Now, thanks to the kindness of the hospice’s supporters, the target of £10,500 was reached in a month and the Cuddle Bed arrived at the hospice a few weeks ago, in time for Christmas.

The families of Walter Simpson and Caroline Addison, both from the Forth Valley area, were instrumental in fundraising for the very special bed and were invited to visit the hospice and preview the bed.

Claire MacDonald, business development fundraiser for Strathcarron Hospice, said: “We would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to each and every one of our supporters who helped make this purchase possible.

“Thanks to you, so many families will be able to benefit from this bed and spend precious time together making every moment count.”