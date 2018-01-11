Column - Strathcarron unit upgrade gets thumbs up

Strathcarron supports people with complex lymphoedema, a condition where lymph fluid cannot drain away, resulting in problematic swelling of the arms or legs.

It severely affects every aspect of daily living and, while it is not curable, it can be managed well – which is where the Strathcarron lymphoedema team come in!

We were delighted recently to receive a gift in a will which enabled us to upgrade our lymphoedema clinic facilities including new flooring and furnishings.

One of our service users was delighted with the new environment for her treatment and was eager to share a summary of her story. Marri is a wonderfully positive lady who credits her partner and family, along with Strathcarron Hospice, with seeing her through some very tough times.

Marri’s lymphoedema is a result of her breast cancer, first diagnosed in 2010.

The condition first presented in her right arm very soon after her breast cancer surgery and ,along with a massive infected injury on her back, meant she was in constant pain and struggling emotionally.

The support of her partner and family, along with the care and support from Margaret Anne and the team, made the world of difference to Marri and despite her ongoing health issues she is now confident in her self-care and living a happy life.

Marri enjoys reading and dogs and has the most fabulous nails! She also sports a selection of amazing tattoos which are testimony to her personal journey and her continuing zest for life despite the challenges.

If you have any questions and want more information feel free to call 01324 826222 and ask for our lymphoedema team.