Column: Strathcarron plea to make a difference in 2018

New year, new you? With the dawn of a new year many of us promise ourselves we will lose weight, get fitter, spend less, declutter our wardrobes ... with the best will in the world, we often find ourselves making the same resolution year after year, having dropped the ‘new me’ idea by mid January or the start of February.

Perhaps the secret is to set yourself a challenge you really believe in, then give yourself an extra little bit of motivation? If your goal is to lose weight, why not do a sponsored slim for Strathcarron Hospice?

The combination of family and friends knowing about your goal and the potential to raise funds for a much loved cause might be just what you need to keep you motivated? Or if it’s about cutting back on alcohol, a sponsored dry January could work brilliantly.

If improving your fitness or increasing your running distance is your goal, sign yourself up for the hospice 10K, the Edinburgh Night Ride, Kiltwalk or even the Stirling Scottish Marathon.

There’s plenty time to train, and imagine how proud you would feel crossing that finish line, knowing you were fitter, slimmer, faster and had achieved something that might once have seemed impossible? Or how about taking a leap of faith with the Forth Bridge Abseil?

Every penny you raised while achieving your personal goal would make a real difference, helping hospice staff to make every moment count for people living with life limiting conditions in your community.

So pick a challenge, large or small, let 2018 be your year, and let’s make a difference together.