Chris loved life ... now he’s giving others that chance

A doting granddad will never get the chance to see his new grandchild due next year but his death will mean new life for someone in the future.

HGV driver Chris Black (49) died as a result of a work-related incident on November 23, but because he has signed up to the Organ Donor Register he was able to help those in vital need of a transplant.

Chris Black with his beloved granddaughter Ava

Wife Eleanor Black (63), who was married to Chris for 26 years, said: “He would do anything for anyone when he was alive. He was an HGV driver and he knew people all over the place and they liked and respected him. He never had a sick day off work in the 29 years I knew him.

“He loved his work and he loved his family.”

Scott was working when he fell backwards off a trailer in Forfar and landed heavily on concrete, suffering massive head trauma. He was taken to hospital in Dundee, but nothing could be done to save him and his life support machine was turned off two days later.

Eleanor, who is also on the donor register, said: “We got a call saying he had been hurt. It was his body when we saw him, but he wasn’t there. I’m quite sure he was gone. They had him on a ventilator and were able to take two of his heart valves for future transplants.

If one or two people read about Chris and it gets them thinking about signing up to the donor register then that’s a good thing Eleanor Black

“Chris just thought, when you’re dead your organs are no good to you – but they can help someone else. They can make their life a bit better and that’s why he did it.”

The couple’s son Scott and his partner Robyn have one child, Ava (2), and are due to have a son in February. The family are already talking about giving the new baby the middle name Christopher.

There were two great loves in Chris’s life, his family – specifically Ava – and lorries.

“When wee Ava came along she just melted his heart,” said Eleanor. “But he was what people call a ’petrolhead’. He loved driving – and it had to be lorries. He loved watching Ice Road Truckers and Eddie Stobart shows on the television.

“He lived for his lorries and he lived for his family. I just feel if one or two people read about Chris and it gets them thinking about signing up to the donor register then that’s a good thing. That would make this all worthwhile.

“Hopefully it shows people how important it is to be a donor. It has certainly given the family a bit of comfort knowing Chris is helping people and I think he would like that.

“He was my toyboy, no one thought it would last, but we loved each other. He liked to take the micky and would wind everybody up.”

A large turnout is expected at Chris’s funeral at 3.15pm tomorrow Familyat Falkirk Crematorium in Camelon as family, friends and work colleagues gather to remember him.

