Charity behind Larbert Maggie’s centre now has a tennis partner

Tennis will be a major topic of conversation at the Maggie’s Centre in Larbert in weeks to come - but not just for the usual reasons.

Tennis Scotland has selected Maggie’s as its charity partner for 2018, in memory of star coach Annette Fox, who tragically died last year aged just 44.

The mum of two, who had been Tennis Scotland Coach of the Year in 2015, was a loved and respected member of the country’s tennis community.

She and her family were supported by Maggie’s Edinburgh over the course of seven years, and in 2016 appeared in a film aired on BBC 1’s Children in Need Appeal Night talking about how Maggie’s had supported her whole family.

The charity provides free practical and emotional support for people living with cancer, and its base in the grounds of Larbert’s Forth Valley Royal Hospital recently celebrated its first anniversary.

Pete Fox, Annette’s husband, said: “I know Annette would be really touched that Tennis Scotland and Maggie’s are working together in her memory.

“Tennis was such a huge part of our life with Annette and Maggie’s, as always, gave us such love and support when we needed it most.

“The partnership is the most fitting tribute to Annette.”

Maggie’s Edinburgh Centre Head Andrew Anderson said: “We at Maggie’s remember Annette with great fondness and admiration.

“She and her family were always a pleasure to have in the Centre. Their determination, honesty and closeness as a family was a privilege to be part of.

“And as we rely on voluntary donations, all funds raised by Tennis Scotland and its members will go a long way in helping Maggie’s to reach as many people as possible.”

Tennis Scotland has 266 registered venues across Scotland and more than 56,000 club members.

Blane Dodds, CEO Tennis Scotland, said: “Tennis Scotland is delighted to be in partnership with Maggie’s.

“Maggie’s has the power to bind people and communities together through hard times and this is credit to the amazing work Maggie’s centres do all around Scotland.

“Tennis is in the unique position to also have the ability to bring people and communities together and we hope over the coming year that the tennis community will get behind Maggie’s and support this wonderful cause, helping individuals and families all over Scotland.”

Maggie’s relies on voluntary donations to support and grow its network of Centres, with the aim of making the biggest difference possible to people living with cancer, their family and friends.

Meanwhile Tennis Scotland has set up a Just Giving page at http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/maggies-tennisscotland.

To find out more about Maggie’s visit www.maggiescentres.org.