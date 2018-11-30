Chance to quiz the top team at NHS Forth Valley

Falkirk area residents are being invited to meet NHS Forth Valley board members and senior staff at a special event to be staged after the annual review public meeting on Wednesday, December 12.

It’s seen as a chance to find out more about NHS Forth Valley’s performance over the last year, and its plans for the year ahead.

The session will include a buffet lunch, where there will be an opportunity to ask questions - but not about specific patient issues.

The meeting is in the Lecture Theatre at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

Anyone wishing to attend should contact NHS Forth Valley by December 3, by calling (freephone) 0800 456033.

or email: FV-UHB.YourHealthService@nhs.net