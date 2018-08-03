Cash boost for Strathcarron hospice appeal

Generous locals are digging deep to help Strathcarron Hospice’s Raise the Roof campaign and fund vital repairs.

Those running the facility which provides care for those with a life-limiting illness or condition were hit with a £50,000 bill to make the building wind and watertight.

The work is scheduled to begin this month to be completed before the winter but an appeal has been launched to help meet the costs.

Within hours of the appeal being highlighted in The Falkirk Herald over £1300 had been donated and two weeks later that figure now stands at over £8000.

Claire Macdonald, business development fundraiser, said: “It’s been fantastic and we are so grateful to everyone.”

The hospice needs £12,900 every day to continue operating.

Just over one third of its annual running costs come from the NHS but the remainder is financed by donations, including legacies and fundraising.

However, unexpected outlays, such as for large-scale roof repairs, can make a large dent in the already stretched finances.

Claire added: “People are very generous and we are very grateful for everything people do. However, we’re asking everyone to get involved and help with this latest fundraising drive.

“Having a wind and water-tight roof is vital. We are encouraging local businesses to consider getting involved, whether it is doing something as a company or workforce fundraising.

“Every pound collected will help us ‘Raise the Roof’ and whether they pay for the cost of one tile or 100 tiles, it’s all welcome.”

Each year Strathcarron provides care and support to over 1400 people in Forth Valley. Services include a 24-bed inpatient unit, day care, Hospice@Home, community nurse specialists and a lymphoedema clinic.

All these are provided from the building at Randolph Hill, near Denny – the building they are urging people to help them maintain.

If the Raise the Roof appeal doesn’t bring in enough money to pay the bill, then cash will have to be diverted away from the other vital services currently supporting patients and their families.

To help pay for the roof repairs text ROOF38£5 to make a £5 donation or visit https://www.strathcarronhospice.net/appeal/raise-the-roof for more details of how to fundraise.