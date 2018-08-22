Cancer charity’s money advice helps Falkirk patients

Almost 600 clients in Falkirk, living with or supporting someone with cancer, have benefited from the Forth Valley Macmillan Money Matters scheme.

The Stirling-based initiative offers money advice to cancer patients and their families.

In the last financial year the service, which received £38,000 in funding from Falkirk Council in 2017/2018, has helped 599 people with benefit claims, applying for grants and transport concessions.

It can also help with travel costs to and from hospital.

The programme was discussed at Falkirk Council’s scrutiny committee last week where the charity’s welfare benefits officer, David George, said: “Our aim is to provide money and debt advise to those living with cancer. It can benefit their partners and other family members too.

“The Forth Valley service allows patients and their families the help they need in their own home to save them from travelling into Glasgow or further afield.”

The Macmillan Money Matters service is a joint initiative between Macmillan Cancer Support, NHS Forth Valley, Falkirk Council, Stirling Council and the Department for Work and Pensions.

An officer looks after referrals from Falkirk and the local authority has been funding the organisation since 2009.

With referrals increasing, the management group has agreed the project will focus on cases where the patient is already receiving treatment. Those who have completed their treatment and still require advice will be referred onto partner organisations.