Can you help shape the future of healthcare in the Falkirk area?

NHS Forth Valley is looking for two new recruits to join its board and ensure the views of local people are represented in health decisions.

The non-executive member posts will take up around eight hours per week and last for up to four years in the first instance, with a remuneration of £8251 a year.

Alex Linkston, NHS Forth Valley chairman, said: “This is a challenging and rewarding role and is a fantastic opportunity to help shape the delivery of health and care services across Forth Valley.

“We are looking for people from all walks of life who are committed to improving services for local people across Forth Valley. You don’t need to be a health expert – you will be offered the training and support you need to help you make a strong contribution.

“We are also keen to encourage people who may not have thought of being a board member before, to consider applying as it’s a great development opportunity.”

Visit www.appointed-for-scotland.org or call 0300 244 1898 for more information.