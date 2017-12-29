Can you help identify this mystery man who may be from Falkirk area?

Police and health workers are appealing for help in identifying a mystery man.

He was admitted to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert on Boxing Day.

However, he had no knowledge of his own identity and had no documents which could have helped trace next of kin.

He is thought to be in his 40s, 5ft 6in, medium build, brown receding hair and stubble.

When admitted to the hospital he was wearing a black quilted jacket, green checked shirt, blue t-shirt, black jogging bottoms and trainers.

He has tattoos on his upper right arm of two Samurai swords and a tattoo on his chest of a Samurai.

The man speaks with a local accent.

Hospital staff are now appealing for anyone who recognises him to get in contact so his next of kin can be traced.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, using reference number 1665 of December 26.