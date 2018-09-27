Camelon sports hub hosts free activities day

Camelon residents will be able to try their hand – and feet – at a wide variety of sports and healthy activities this weekend.

An open invitation has been issued by Camelon Community Sport Hub to people who want to come along to its Big Activity Day at Camelon Juniors Football Club on Saturday.

The free-to-enter event runs from 11am to 3pm and celebrates sport and physical activity in general.

Various community clubs – from Tangled Boots Line Dancing to Sweaty Mamas and Kickbox Cardio to Forth Valley Baton Twirlers – will offer demonstrations and taster sessions, allowing anyone to get involved.

This all-action event is also supported by Falkirk Community Trust’s Sports Development and Health and Fitness teams, who will be in attendance with information on even more past-times and activities.

As well as all the energetic fun, there will be a ton of information stalls, food, music, and even the chance to win some top quality prizes.

The day is scheduled to end with the grand unveiling of the Camelon Community Sport Hub logo by Great Britain international athlete Grant Plenderleith.

Camelon Community Sport Hub chairman Iain Campbell said: “The Big Activity Day is shaping up to be a fantastic launch event for the Camelon Community Sport Hub with a host of local clubs and groups showcasing what they have to offer to their community.

“I would encourage local people to come down to the Camelon Juniors ground and take a look, talk to the volunteers from the clubs, and have a go at some of the activities on the day.”

Paul Finnie, Falkirk Community Trust sport and recreation manager, added: “Falkirk Community Trust is delighted to support the Camelon Community Sports Hub and hope the Big Activity Day is a big success.

“It’s great to see so many clubs, groups and people involved in promoting healthy activity in the local area and providing opportunities for all age groups to become involved in making the Camelon area a vibrant and thriving place to be.”

More information about Saturday’s event and the hub itself is available from Community Sport Hub officer Martin Wylie. E-mail martin.wylie@falkirkcommunitytrust.org and he will be back in touch.