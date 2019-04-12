Camelon’s Canal Inn regulars raise funds for stroke unit

The War Office Challenge started out as a bit of a joke among regulars of The Canal Inn – anyone losing a game of dominoes had to stump up £1 for charity.

They decided to raise funds for the stroke unit, Ward A22, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital as three regulars had received great treatment there.

To add to the pot, people donated prizes for a Christmas raffle and “it just carried on from there”, according to one of the organisers, Adam Rae.

Staff from the Stroke Unit joined Provost Billy Buchanan to visit the pub – historically nicknamed the War Office – to receive a cheque for £750.

The real fundraising heroes, says Adam, were the Canal Inn’s bar staff , especially Tony and Fiona who sold hundreds of raffle tickets to raise the cash.