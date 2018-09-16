Camelon meeting will explain new set-up at GP practices

Details of a shakeup of the way GP practices operate across Falkirk will be explained at a public meeting in Camelon on Tuesday.

It follows the launch of a new national GP contract which will see mental health workers, physiotherapists, advanced nurse practitioners and pharmacists working as part of multi-professional teams with local GPs.

It aims to increase the range of services available in local communities and free up doctors to spend more time seeing patients with more serious or complex healthcare needs.

Speakers will include Patricia Cassidy, chief officer for Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, who will give an update on progress to integrate local health and social services across the area.

A spokesperson for NHS Forth Valley said: “The new way of working will see receptionists asking people what help they are looking for so they can direct them to the most appropriate member of the practice team.

“This could result in an appointment with a physiotherapist for patients with joint pain, backache or mobility issues such as knee or hip pain.

“Mental health nurses will be able to provide support to patients with many common mental health conditions including stress and anxiety.

“Advanced nurse practitioners, who are highly skilled clinicians, will be able to assess, diagnose and prescribe medication for a wide range of health conditions”.

The meeting, at 7pm at the Forth Valley Sensory Centre in Redbrae Road, Camelon, will be attended by GP practice staff along representatives from NHS Forth Valley and the local Health and Social Care Partnership.