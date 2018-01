Bowel Cancer UK is looking for Falkirk and district work places and community groups to host a talk about bowel cancer, to raise awareness of Scotland’s second biggest cancer killer.

The free 30 minute talk is delivered by a trained health promotion volunteer, who often has a personal connection to bowel cancer.

If you’re interested in hosting an awareness talk email scotadmin@bowelcanceruk.org.uk or call 0131 281 7351.