Bonnybridge mum teams up with Tesco after three-year nappy campaign

A Bonnybridge mum who spearheaded a campaign for shops to sell bigger nappies for older children is celebrating after supermarket giant Tesco answered her calls.

Laura Rutherford (34), started her crusade in 2015 after finding it increasingly difficult to find nappies to fit her son Brody, then aged three.

Brody, now six, suffers from an undiagnosed genetic condition as well as Global Developmental Delay (GDD) autism and epilepsy.

“Brody cannot talk at all but uses a little bit of makaton,” Laura explained.

“Fortunately he can walk, although he has a wheelchair for some outings as his legs tire easily and he frequently falls over. Despite all the challenges he faces on a daily basis though he is a very happy-go-lucky boy and is a complete inspiration- I am so proud of him.”

Charity worker Laura started an online petition after Brody’s third birthday, which attracted a staggering 18,000 signatures.

“I started the petition after finding that size six nappies, the biggest size you can buy in shops, were a tight squeeze for Brody, who is doubly incontinent,” she said.

“Unfortunately he wasn’t eligible for products from the continence service until he was five and even then there was a significant waiting time so I found myself looking at products online and was shocked at the price of suitable products for disabled children - I thought this seemed very unfair.

“Also these products had lower absorbency, so weren’t ideal for an incontinent child.”

Tesco contacted Laura in March 2016 to acknowledge that there was a gap in the nappy market and invited Laura to work with them to find a solution.

“Obviously I was delighted to get that call and have been working with Tesco ever since to ensure the perfect product was created,” Laura said. “Tesco sent me samples to try with Brody and I also set up my own blog.”

The finished product, entitled ‘Tesco Health Junior Nappies’ can now be found on shelves in 450 stores across the UK, including Laura’s own local shop in Camelon and in the Falkirk Retail Park superstore.

Laura said: “It took a few years but I feel very proud to have been involved in such a worthwhile journey which will make a huge difference to many other families like us.”

A spokesperson for Tesco said: “It was great to work closely with Laura on the design of the nappies and incorporate her thoughts into the final product.”

To find out more about Laura’s campaign visit www.brodymeandgdd