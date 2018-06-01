Blind man from Stenhousemuir hits back at doctor after ‘discrimination’

A blind man bravely stood up for his rights when a doctor treated him like a second class citizen.

Colin Clarke (31) was shocked when he and labradoodle guide dog Vicky were barred from a medical appointment by a health care professional, who, when he finally let the pair in, then ordered them to sit at the back of the room.

Stenhousemuir man Colin, registered blind since birth, was at the Mayfield Community Centre in Stirling earlier this month with partially sighted partner Jillian Bell (26) so she could receive an injury assessment for insurance purposes.

Colin said: “The doctor asked Jillian to come with him, but said to me the dog had to stay outside. When I pointed out the law to him that Vicky, as my guide dog, could come in anywhere open to the public, he told me we could come in, but we had to sit at the back away from him.”

“It seemed like everything was an inconvenience for him – like we were wasting his time,” said Jillian.

“He made us feel like naughty schoolchildren,” added Colin.

Following an investigation into Colin’s complaint, Doctors Chambers, an independent medical evidence service, stated it was no longer using the doctor in question’s services.

Colin said: “This was never a blame and shame exercise – we are just putting the word out there things like this are still happening. I’m quite a confident person, but what if this happened to someone who wasn’t? This might have been swept under the carpet.”