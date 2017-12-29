Be prepared if you take ill over New Year

NHS 24, Scotland’s national telehealth service and provider of the out-of-hours 111 service, is offering advice to help Scots enjoy the New Year celebrations.

Medical director Dr Laura Ryan said: “The turn of the year is a perfect opportunity for friends and family to get together, but it also means that the opening times of GP surgeries and pharmacies will be different.

“The best preparation for Hogmanay is to make sure you have some over the counter medicines in the house so that if someone does fall ill you can deal with the symptoms quickly.

“The most common winter illnesses can be looked after at home with things like cold and flu remedies, rehydration salts in case of upset stomachs and pain relief like paracetamol or ibuprofen, in liquid form if you have youngsters at home.

“You can check symptoms using the self-help guides at www.nhsinform.scot and your pharmacist can advise on a range of minor ailments and questions about medicines.”