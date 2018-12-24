Awards for caring workers in Falkirk

Three Falkirk-based members of staff who work with the care provider Action Group were awarded for their efforts recently, while another was nominated.

Development manager Linda Matthew won the Action Group Award for her work in Falkirk and West Lothian, while assistant team manager Maureen Kilgour won the Above and Beyond Award.

A third team member Oonagh Sear was given the team member award for Falkirk.

And support worker Stefano Fazzone was nominated for the innovation award for the work he has done in researching and providing new and stimulating activities for the boys he works with.

The Action Group provides outreach support for people with additiona support needs, whether learning disabilities, physical disabilities or mental health issues.

As it is a relatively new care provider in Falkirk, the team were delighted their efforts had been recognised.

Maureen said: “We knew we’d been nominated but because the team is so new, we didn’t think we’d do well.

“We were thrilledthat all four of us were recognised.”

Maureen, who is also a committed volunteer with the Falkirk branch of Enable, won an award last month for her work with the charity.

In her new role, she realised the potential for the care provider to team up with the charity and use its Elgin Park centre to offer more activities for adults with learning disabilities.

The Action Group now offers activity days at Elgin Park every Monday and Friday.

Maureen said: “We have fun-filled days while learning new skills achieving meaningful outcomes.

“We cook, we bake, we do exercise, we do arts and crafts, have guests speakers in and are building up links with the community such as the fire service, the police and Cycling Without Age among others.”

As Maureen has two sons who have learning disabilities, it is more than a job for her to provide opportunities for those with additional support needs.

She explained: “We aim to get our clients into the community making meaningful contributions.

“Others require support in their homes and others simply like the social aspect of meeting up and getting out to do something they like doing.”

To find out more call Maureen on 07970835564 or email Maureenkilgour@actiongroup.org.uk