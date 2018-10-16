Award shows Lynn’s passion for inclusion

A woman who has fought for diversity equality for most of her career has had her commitment to the cause recognised with a major award.

NHS Forth Valley’s equality and diversity manager Lynn Waddell received a lifetime achievement honour at this year’s Scottish Diversity Awards, which rewards companies, organisations and individuals throughout Scotland who make a real difference by highlighting diversity and inclusion above all else.

Lynn, who has been working for the NHS for over 40 years, has won many awards in recognition of her work, which has seen her display a passion for diversity, as well as a knack for delivering practical initiatives to support this agenda and help change people’s lives.

She has been a champion for inclusion throughout her career, acting as an advisor to Health Boards and the government, and her work has featured in journals, including guidance on the care of pregnant deaf women.

She has also written articles on the importance of equality for the Nursing Times and Nursing Standard and has worked to support young carers as she helped to set out legislation on disability equality duties within the NHS.

Neil Kennedy, managing partner of awards sponsors MacRoberts LLP, said: “It was a great privilege to present Lynn Waddell with the lifetime achievement award. This was a great celebration of the amazing work being done to promote and encourage diversity in the workplace, in our communities and in our society.”