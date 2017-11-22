Award is a time for dentists to shine

Forth Valley Area and Local Dental Committees are once again awarding the Herd Medal to another outstanding young dentist.

The annual award, named in memory of renowned dentist brothers Douglas and Ian Herd, recognises the most outstanding vocational trainee dentists in the area and this year’s recipient is Henry Chen of Platt and Common Dental in Stirling. He received his award at the Park Hotel earlier this week.

Douglas and Ian Herd were dentists in the Forth Valley area, Stirling and Grangemouth respectively, for many years. They were well known dentists both within their local communities and in the local profession.

Unfortunately, both did not manage to reach retirement and in memory of their work and professionalism, the Committee created ther Herd Medal to recognise the skills of young dentists in the area.

The Committee wishes to continue to award the medal on an annual basis to help elevate the profile of dentistry locally and celebrate the best new graduates.