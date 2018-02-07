Active Travel Hub opens in Falkirk

An Active Travel Hub has opened in Falkirk in a bid to help residents make healthier and greener choices.

The High Street facility was set up as part of the Healthier Greener Falkirk Project, a joint initiative run by Falkirk Council and Forth Environment Link.

Humza Yousaf, Minister for Transport and the Islands, visited the town on Tuesday to mark the hub’s official opening.

Mr Yousaf said: “I am delighted to be invited to open the Falkirk Active Travel Hub and to recognise the efforts of staff and volunteers of Forth Environment Link.

“Thanks to the forward-looking partnership between Forth Environment Link and Falkirk Council, a fantastic space has been created that visitors and the local community can use to engage with greener and more active modes of travel.”

Ray Burr, hub coordinator, said: “Our goal is to get the local community making more of their everyday journeys.

“As well as providing access to bikes and e-bikes through our bike ‘lending library’, we’ll be sharing our expert knowledge of local active travel routes and running workshops on topics such as bike maintenance.”

A low carbon vehicle hub is also being created at Falkirk Community Stadium with 20 electric vehicle charging bays.