Accolade for Camelon care home

Kinnaird Manor Care Home in Camelon has been chosen by residents and their families as one of the Top 20 care homes in Scotland.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “It is the residents and their families and friends who have first-hand experience of what a care home is like, which is why we use their reviews to find the best care homes in the UK. Their reviews reveal that many care homes are warm and sociable places, where residents can interact with others and take part in stimulating activities, looked after by staff who are caring and compassionate.

“Kinnaird Manor Care Home proved that they provide a high standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a Top 20 care home in Scotland! It is such an achievement to be recognised for being a top rated care home by the very people you care for.

“Finding the right care home can be very hard. We hope our awards help to make people’s search for a care home a little bit easier.”