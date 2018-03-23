A redevelopment for Forth Valley drop-in carers cafe

Forth Valley Sensory Centre is reinventing how its well-being cafe operates by offering new drop in sessions for local carers.

The centre hopes to encourage more people from different backgrounds and walks of life to go along and receive support.

A worker at the centre said: “We are hoping the new group will be more of a dropin session for carers and will help care for people by offering advice and peer support from speakers and other attendees.”

The new drop-in groups are planned to start April 12 and are open to anyone who cares for someone with a sensory condition or is a carer themselves with a condition.

Sessions will run from 12pm to 2pm with a themed talk covering a key well- being topic for carers, such as managing stress or getting the right financial assistance.

A lunch will also be on offer which gives carers a chance to chat over any points raised or bring up any new questions.

Please note attendees must live in the Falkirk Council Area.