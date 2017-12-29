Hazardous roads warning as snow blankets Scotland

Falkirk Council’s fleet of gritters were working full stretch this morning, amid warnings about hazardous roads in Braes, Denny and Banknock.

Extra resources were set to be sent to Braes this morning to help tackle snowbound roads there, while across the area gritters are dealing with priority one routes - priority two routes were treated earlier.

Because of the challenge posed by the weather the roads teams’ Twitter site has a message advising people to get in touch (via roads@falkirk.gov.uk) only if they have urgent concerns - or for grit bin refills email grit.bins@falkirk.gov.uk.