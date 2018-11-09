Hayford House offers all the benefits of modern living with Victorian charm

Searching for a beafutiful Victorian house with period features but all the laests mod cons? Then look no further.

Hayford House in Cambusbarron is a traditional building that has been carefully maintained, modernised and extended both internally and externally to create a flexible family home.

Hayford House is an impressive Victorian home

The property is entered via a private driveway that leads to a parking area to the rear and front of the house. You are also able to access the outbuildings from here which incorporate two spacious store rooms that could easily be converted into an additional living accommodation.

The house opens to a large welcoming reception hallway with a staircase giving you access to the upper landing.

The lounge, which is found on the ground floor, is a good size with high ceilings. The bay window to the front of the room floods the area with natural light and offers great views over the gardens.

Also found on the ground floor is the open plan kitchen/dining/family room that has ample space for a table and chairs for a more formal approach to dining.

On the upper level of the home you will find the three spe=acious bedrooms and a four-piece family bathroom.

The master bedroom is a luxurious room with a picture window offering tremendous views and it comes complete with an en suite.

The outside of the home is just as great as the inside with there being a front, back and side garden. The front garden has both lawned and decked areas.

Hayford House, Mill Road Cambusbarron is on the market with McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £599,995.