Have you signed up for next Sunday’s Strathcarron Hospice Race?

There’s still time - but only just - for supporters of Strathcarron Hospice to register for next Sunday’s big race.

It’s at the University of Stirling, and this year there’s a special added incentive.

The event’s supporters at Mrs Tilly’s are not only taking part but have also kindly donated delicious tablet and fudge bars for all of runners to enjoy later on.

Ronnie Wilson, Commercial Director, said: “Mrs Tilly’s is a proud partner of Strathcarron Hospice and we are all delighted to support this event.

“I am taking part in the race and hope to raise £500, which could cover the cost of caring for one person at Strathcarron Hospice for one full day.”

If you would like to join Ronnie and hundreds of other runners helping to raise funds for Strathcarron Hospice you can sign up online at https://www.strathcarronhospice.net/Event/10-k-race.

Entries close at 5pm tomorrow (Monday).