Have you seen missing man Steven?

Police are appealing for help in their efforts to trace missing man Steven Brown, last seen on Wednesday - who is known to “often” travel to Falkirk.

Steven (41), hasn’t been seen since Wednesday, July 4, and police are keen to gain any information about his current whereabouts.

He was last seen by a family member in Belville Street, Greenock, when he was wearing dark blue jeans, a Lacoste hoody, and Timberland boots, and was carrying an Adidas backpack.

He is 5ft 10ins, slim, with short brown hair,stubble and blue eyes.

Anyone able to help should contact police via 101 quoting incident number 1295.