Have you seen missing man Paul?

Police are urgently seeking help to find missing man Paul Graham (33), who left the family home in Hallglen’s Brodick Place in freezing conditions in the early hours this morning.

Paul is around 5ft 5ins tall, medium build with dark short hair, and was last seen wearing jeans and a pink polo shirt.

Sergeant Gregor McKenzie said: “Concerns are growing for Paul who left in what we know were freezing temperatures.

“Family are concerned for his welfare, and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen Paul, or know of his whereabouts to get in touch with us at Falkirk on the 101 number, quoting the number 1164 of 28/10,

“Likewise we are appealing to Paul to get in touch with either family or ourselves to let us know where he is.”