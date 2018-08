Police are seeking help in their efforts to find missing Grangemouth woman Kayleigh Fielding, who is known to have friends in and around Falkirk and Stirling,

The 22-year-old, reported missing from her home address, is white, 5ft 6ins, medium build with long straight brown hair, and has a local accent.

She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting reference PS20180802-1812.