Have you seen missing Grangemouth man Paul?

Police are seeking the public’s help in their efforts to trace Grangemouth man Paul Graham (43), who has been reported missing from his home address.

Paul is white, medium build and 5ft 8ins tall, bald, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and a fluorescent vest - both of which have “Stephens” on the back - blue trousers and blue boots.

He has a tattoo of a panther on his left forearm and “Paul” on his right forearm.

He is believed to be driving a black Volkswagan Golf registration DA52 OYC.

Policed say Paul has associates in Dunfermline and has previously travelled to Skye.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference PS20180817-2393