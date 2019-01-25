Have a look at this award winning rural barn home!

This six bedroom barn was converted into a stunning rural home 21 years ago, and won first prize in the conservation engineering awards.

This unique converted barn is set in a stunning rural location between Armadale and Avonbridge. The property offers extremely spacious accomodation over two levels benifiting from hardwood framed double glazing and a new roof.

An attractive entrance hall which opens up at the far end with a beautiful oak staircase gives you access to the downstairs where you can find the lounge, kitchen and dining room.

The lounge has stunning picture windows with views over the pond which can be found in the front garden. There is also an attractive ornately carved feature fireplace with wooden mantle.

The spacious kitchen has a picture window to the south and arrow slit stained glass feature to the north and door to the cobbles yard. There is a Carron iron store with 15th centure oak pillars with thistle carvings and an oak mantle with side cupboards.

Leading up to the first floor of the house is a beautiful oak staircase with a relux skylight above the staircase. The master bedroom of the home is a generously sized beautiful room with an ornate fireplace with tiled inlay.

The barn comes with large gardens including a picnic area, lawn and Canadian scribed garden cottage. In addition there is 1.5 acres of historic mixed woodland, including mature oak and beech trees. The land extends to a total of 1.87 acres.

Gowanbank is on the market with Mcrae and Mcrae for a fixed price of £475,000.