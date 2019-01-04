Happy new year, deer - from the SSPCA

Animals charity the SSPCA has released its first animal of 2019 back into the wild, from its rescue centre near Falkirk.

The male roe deer was concussed after it was hit in a road accident on December 31, but was fit enough to be released the following day,

Centre manager, Colin Seddon, said, “Road accidents involving deer are common and some are not as lucky as this one but we are delighted to have been able to set him free.

“We had our busiest ever year in 2018 treating over 9,800 wildlife casualties and released over 5,000 animals back into the wild - so this release will be the first of many.”

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal can call the SSPCA helpline on 03000 999 999.